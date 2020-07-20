YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Experience Yardley has announced the new Experience Yardley eGift Card, a community-based digital gift card that makes it fun and easy to keep local spending local.
Customers can purchase an Experience Yardley eGift Card to use at any of the participating businesses in the Yardley Borough by clicking here.
With this card, the purchaser can write a personal message and send it to family, friends and colleagues via email, text, or even a physical copy. Recipients may choose to spend it at one of 11 (and growing) participating merchants in Yardley (see below for full list) — or mix it up and spend flexibly at multiple locations.
The eGiftCard is processed by participating businesses like a typical debit card, with no fees for the card user.
All-digital and always available on your phone, the Experience Yardley eGift Card is great for birthdays, holidays, teacher appreciation, coach gifts, or just to show your appreciation to a friend, relative, colleague or employee. Now you can give back to the community while you celebrate important days and accomplishments, share your gratitude for local essential workers, or if you just want to support your local independent businesses during this challenging time.
“As a downtown Yardley business owner and Experience Yardley board member, I am thrilled to be able to participate in the kick-off of the eGiftCard program,” noted Elizabeth Young, owner of Commonplace Reader on S. Main St. “Particularly now, being able to send a contactless gift online or on the phone is such a help - especially since the recipient can decide when and where to use the eGiftCard from a growing number of Yardley’s independent businesses. They can make purchases online, on the phone, and in person - wherever they are most comfortable!”
Why supporting local businesses is so important
Participating in this program means supporting the heart of what makes Yardley Borough unique.
The purchase of an Experience Yardley eGift Card creates a pool of cash that local businesses in Yardley can rely on. Studies have shown that local independent retailers recirculate 47 percent of their revenue back into the community, while only 14 percent of national chains’ revenue stays in the community. More dramatically, independent restaurants recirculate 73 percent of their revenue back into the community, versus only 30 percent for national chains.
By supporting local businesses, more money continues circulating through the local community — this is achieved through a combination of profits paid to local business owners, wages paid to local workers, goods and services procured locally for internal use or resale, and charitable giving within the community.
If you’re looking for a way to do some good or want to know how you can help the community you love, send an Experience Yardley eGift Card today! For more information or to participate as a merchant in the program, please contact Experience Yardley.
The participating Yardley Borough businesses for the inaugural launch of the Experience Yardley eGiftCard as of June 20, 2020 are: Appletini Photography, Burritos Yardley, Commonplace Reader, Cramer's Bakery, The Hemp Oil Store, The Pink Daisy, The Spa on Main, Verrelli’s Yardley Pizza, Yardley Florist, Yardley General/The Cellar and Ship and Print.
Are you business that would like to participate in this eGift card for free? Sign up at this link here!
About Experience Yardley
Experience Yardley is a Certified PA Charity and 501(c)3 Non-Profit Corporation. It is made up of volunteers that care about helping Yardley be the best it can be as residents, businesses and property owners. Experience Yardley engages in creating and managing community events and placemaking projects that show off Yardley's charm, natural assets & great downtown. It seeks to integrate accessible creativity and authentic arts and culture in everything it does. It markets the community to residents, workers, visitors, and potential businesses, seeking to improve the quality of life and commerce in historic and eclectic Yardley Borough.
About Yiftee
Yiftee (Yiftee.com) is the award winning, no hassle eGift card and promotions solution for local businesses and communities. With no special technology or POS integration, no revenue-share and no special accounting, it's easy for merchants to offer eGift Cards on their website and Facebook pages. Merchants gain additional sales, foot traffic, and an eGifting capability like big retailers. Consumers, corporations, and merchants use the Yiftee mobile and online website to send thoughtful, unexpected gifts via email, text or print. Recipients pick up their Yiftee gifts using their smartphone at their favorite local restaurants and shops, driving profitable business to those merchants. For more info see Yiftee.com or email info@yiftee.com.