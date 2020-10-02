YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Experience Yardley has announced a change in leadership with the departure of its founder and outgoing president, Jef Buehler.
Buehler, the creative force behind and the founder of Experience Yardley and popular town events like Music On Main, Second Saturday and Canal-O-Ween, has relocated with his family to New Jersey.
“Though it is a great loss to Yardley Borough, we thank Jef for his years of dedication, vision, and strength of character,” said David Appelbaum, who will assume the presidency of the organization. “We want to extend Jef and his family, Julie, Adira, and Claire, our best wishes and love as they gear up for their life’s next big adventure.”
Joining Appelbaum in leading the organization forward are Heather DiPrato, Publisher of Yardley Living, who remains as Vice President; Cindy Fatsis, a Yardley Borough resident and owner of Local Focus, as Secretary; and Elizabeth Young, owner of Commonplace Reader, as Treasurer.
During the transitional months ahead, Buehler will continue to assist in an advisory role, said Appelbaum.
“Yes, 2020 has been full of surprises and challenges. Many in our community’s lives have been turned upside down, and it certainly has not been ‘business as usual’ for our organization,” he said. “As you know, we needed to postpone Music on Main, Canal-O-Ween, and 2nd Saturday until next year. Yet, our Experience Yardley team has done an extraordinary job pivoting during the pandemic, gifting Yardley’s residents with a meaningful, colorful mural at Buttonwood Plaza Drive.
“In short, Experience Yardley is evolving,” said Appelbaum. “We are dedicated to maintaining Jef’s vision, yet will have a few surprises of our own. We are developing a long-term plan for our non-profit’s future, for this year, the next, and beyond. We are also growing and need volunteers and event managers who are as excited as we are to bring exceptional events and placemaking projects to the community.
“Of course, to provide these experiences, we will also need sponsors and donors,” said Appelbaum.
For those with an interest in contributing time or money, visit www.experienceyardley.comor its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ExperienceYardleyto learn more, contact Experience Yardley and donate.