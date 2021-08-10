YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Another delicious edition of Restaurant Week will be served from Monday, August 16 to Sunday, August 22 in downtown Yardley.
The tasty week is being organized by Experience Yardley, a nonprofit organization devoted to marketing and promoting Yardley as a destination for shopping, eating and living.
Participating restaurants and eateries are being asked to promote at least one Yardley-themed dish or drink. They also have the option of offering a price fixed menu for the week or their regular menus.
The newly-opened Eliyahu’s Yardley Pizza and La La Lobster’s Big Blue are joining the lineup of restaurants and eateries, which will be whipping up seven mouth-watering days of eating.
Eliyahu’s features freshly-made vegan pies while the newly-opened La La Lobster Big Blue offers a menu swimming with seafood favorites, including lobster rolls, crab cakes and colossal buffalo shrimp and for landlubbers, a filet mignon sandwich.
“I am a huge fan of La La Lobster. It has brought not only a great concept to Yardley in their lobster roll restaurant, it’s adding to the special charm of Yardley with its taste of New England,” said David Appelbaum, president of Experience Yardley.
“And Eliyahu’s is another wonderful addition to the town with pizza that you can’t find anywhere else,” he said. “As a pizza aficionado I’ve had my share of many different pizzas, but now that I’ve met Eliyahu and been introduced to his pizza, which is like an art form, it has replaced some of the pizza I liked in the past. Jim Verrelli made a good choice when he sold the business to such a talented couple.”
Also taking part are Captain Chucky’s Crabcake Company, Kawaii Tori Sushi, Yardley Inn, The Continental Tavern, Trattoria Rosa Bianca, Burrito’s and the Vault Brewing Co.
Other restaurant and eateries in town include Yardley General/The Cellar, Landolfi’s Cafe and Deli, the Vault Taproom, Charcoal BYOB, Canal Street Grille, Vince’s Pizza and Restaurant, Franco’s Tomato Pies, Mil-lees Yardley Diner, The Bagel Train and the Yardley Ice House.
Restaurant Week comes at a time when Yardley’s restaurant scene is booming, from fresh sushi and vegan pizza to lobster rolls, fresh crab cakes, Mexican dishes and some of the best tavern food in the county.
Whether you like seafood, pizza, bruschetta, pan seared salmon, classic moussaka, falafel, scaloppine di pollo, cavatelli di ricotta, seared lollipop lamb, seared Pennsylvania trout, the Yardley burger, freshly-made sushi, craft beer, Quesadillas and tacos, Yardley offers something to satisfy every pallet.
The town is home to the Continental Tavern, one of the best taverns in the county for food and drinks, and the Vault Brewing Company, a hotspot for craft beer and food located inside a former bank building on South Main Street.
With the success of the Vault, the Cains brothers opened Pretty Bird Cafe, Kawaii Tori Sushi and, more recently, The Taproom at the Tannery. They are now in the process of relocating Kawaii Tori to the Yardley Shopping Center inside the former State Store unit.
The town is also home to the highly-rated Yardley Inn and Charcoal BYOB; Trattoria Rosa Bianca, offering some of the best Italian dishes in the area; and the Canal Street Grille, specializing in Greek cuisine and overlooking the historic Delaware Canal.
“It’s exciting to see more and more restaurants opening up in Yardley. And what’s more exciting is that they are local, family-owned businesses,” said Appelbaum. “So when you come to Yardley you’re supporting local,” he said.
“Obviously with the pandemic, there were challenges with Restaurant Week last year, but it still was a success,” he continued. “This year it’s going to be twice as good. The restaurants are excited and they are anxious to participate.
“This benefits not only the restaurants, but also the community bringing people here to shop, to eat and to enjoy our beautiful surroundings with Lake Afton, the Delaware River and the historic Delaware Canal,” said Appelbaum.
The week also coincides with Music On Main and Music at the Pavilion to be held on Saturday, August 21.
Appelbaum encourages everybody to spend the day in town, beginning with the Yardley Farmers Market in the morning at Buttonwood Park from 9 a.m to 12 p.m. and continuing with Music at the Buttonwood Park Pavilion beginning at 2:15 pm with the Philadelphia Saxophone Orchestra. The day caps off with Music On Main featuring Wanamaker Lewis and the Lewis Brothers performing bluegrass at 6 pm at Buttonwood Plaza.
And while everyone’s in town, plan on patronizing a Yardley restaurant or eatery as part of Restaurant Week, said Appelbaum.
“The Yardley Restaurant scene is like a trip around the world. You go from Mexican to Italian to American, Asian and Greek,” said Appelbaum. “We are an international restaurant town.
For more information about Yardley Restaurant Week, visit the Yardley Restaurant Week FaceBook page or experienceyardley.com.
Patrons should should consider calling ahead for specials, to make reservations or to place orders. Patrons should also arrive early to find parking.