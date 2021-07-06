Lansdale, PA (19446)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.