LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Beginning July 16, Edgewood Road in Lower Makefield will be closed and detoured between Schuyler Drive and Mill Road for the Sandy Run/Edgewood Road Safety Improvement project.
Mini-roundabouts will be installed at Edgewood Road and Schuyler Drive beginning July 16 and at Edgewood Road and Mill Road beginning August 10.
The dates of the road closures are approximate and dependent on weather and other unforeseen events, said police.
Depending on your location and direction of travel you may use either the purple or red route to access areas east and west of Edgewood Road. The orange route remains the current detour for the Sandy Run/Fairway/Reading residents.
Residents will continue to have access to their property and the businesses near the closings.
Additional details on the official reopening of Sandy Run Road at Edgewood will be forthcoming.
To access the Lower Makefield Municipal Complex, including the library, police department, swimming pool and township building, use Oxford Valley Road throughout the duration of construction.
For additional project details and plans, visit: https://www.lmt.org/2021/06/26/edgewood-sandy-run-road-detourreopening/