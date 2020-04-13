MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> The Easter Bunny hopped by Holy Trinity School on Saturday to spread some Easter joy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Observing all required rules of social distancing, school families were invited to do a “drive by” Easter Bunny visit, with surprise greetings from their teachers and administrators, who waved from the school windows and displayed signs of encouragement.
Families with front-line hospital personnel and other essential workers were encouarged to wave red flags from their vehicle widows. They were then given a special heart-shaped balloon in appreciation of the sacrifices they are making for the community.
This is one way this “Small School with a Big Heart” recognized the holiest of Christian holidays and at the same time honored the first responders in their community.