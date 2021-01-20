LOWER MAKEFIELD >> A driver escaped serious injury Tuesday morning, Jan. 19 when her Hyundai Tucson, left the roadway, snapped a utility pole and flipped over.
The accident happened just before 11 a.m. on Quarry Road in the area of Jacob Drive.
Firefighters from the Yardley-Makefield Fire Company and the Newtown Emergency Services Department were dispatched to the scene for an accident with entrapment.
The driver was quickly removed from the vehicle and evaluated by the Yardley-Makefield Emergency Unit. She was subsequently taken into custody by the Lower Makefield Police Department.
According to police, the driver was apparently under the influence of a controlled substance. She has been charged with DUI and related offenses.
Crews from Rescue 80 remained on the scene to secure vehicle hazards. The vehicle was eventually towed from the scene.
PECO crews worked for several hours to replace the pole and repair the damage. Power was fully restored around 4 p.m.