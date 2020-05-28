LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission has announced that two ramps at the I-295/Taylorsville Road interchange (Exit 10) will be closed and detoured for three weeks starting 6 a.m. Monday, June 1.
The two ramps are on the southwest side of the interchange. One is an entry ramp that carries traffic from Taylorsville Road southbound to I-295 EB/SB for travel across the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge into New Jersey. The other is an exit ramp that carries traffic from I-295 EB to Taylorsville Road for travel toward either Yardley (south) or New Hope (north).
Two detours (see map) will be implemented while the ramps are closed. Both detours will steer motorists to or from the Newtown-Yardley Road/PA Route 332 interchange (Exit 8) two miles to the west along I-295.
The detours will be in effect around-the-clock and are not expected to be lifted until June 19 at the earliest.
The ramp closures/detours will enable construction crews to install drainage pipes and connections beneath or in close proximity to the ramps, which border a newly constructed storm-water basin. Excavated portions of the ramps will be back-filled and temporarily repaved after the drainage work is completed. The ramps will be fully realigned/repaved later in the project, when they will be tied into a new approach roadway that will carry New Jersey-bound traffic to the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge’s second span currently under construction in the river.
The two upcoming ramp closures and detours are as follows:
- I-295 EB off-ramp to Taylorsville Road (Exit 10) – Uninterrupted closure with detour via the Newtown-Yardley Road/PA Route 332 interchange (Exit 8); ending on or about June 19. DETOUR: Exit I-295 EB at the Newtown-Yardley Road/Route 332 interchange (Exit 8), follow detour signs for “Taylorsville Road” by proceeding eastbound on Newtown-Yardley Road/Route 332 toward Yardley, where Route 332 become West Afton Ave. before intersecting with Main Street (traffic light) in Yardley’s business center. Make a left and proceed onto North Main Street, which becomes Taylorsville Road outside of Yardley. (See: Orange line detour on attached map)
- On-ramp for I-295 and the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge NJ-bound from Taylorsville Road SB – Uninterrupted closure with posted detour to I-295 in the NJ-bound direction via the Newtown-Yardley Road/ PA Route 332 interchange (Exit 8); ending on or about June 19. DETOUR: From the I-295/Taylorsville Road interchange, follow detour signs for “I-295 SB,” take the nearby entry ramp for I-295 WB toward Newtown and Philadelphia, proceed to the Newtown-Yardley Road/Route 332 interchange (Exit 8), make a left at the top of the exit ramp, cross over I-295, immediately bear right onto the entry ramp for I-295 EB, and proceed back toward the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge where I-295 EB becomes I-295 SB upon entry into New Jersey. (See: Green line route on attached detour map)
The scheduled travel restrictions are subject to change due to weather, emergencies, traffic, and equipment/materials mobilization. Motorists are urged to allow extra time to reach their destinations, reduce speeds and exercise caution when travelling through project work areas.
More information on the Scudder Falls Bridge Replacement Project is available at www.scudderfallsbridge.com.