PENNSBURY >> The Falls Township and Lower Makefield/Yardley Democratic Committees have announced their candidates for the Pennsbury School Board in this year’s May 18th Primary Election.
Local elected Democratic committeepersons endorsed this full slate of candidates for the two seats in Region 1, one seat in Region 2, and three seats in Region 3.
“These candidates are highly qualified and experienced, and they are personally invested in and dedicated to making Pennsbury the absolute best it can be for our communities,” said Lower Makefield/Yardley Democratic Committee Chair Karen Vander Laan
“This slate includes educators, scientists, medical professionals and business owners. They will bring their wealth of expertise to confront the challenges that face Pennsbury’s students, teachers, staff, families, and taxpayers during this difficult period, as well to deal with the District’s infrastructure needs,” said Ms. Vander Laan.
Jeff Rocco, Chair of the Falls Township Democrats, added, “This diverse group will add fresh perspectives to the board so we can build on the progress the District has achieved over the past several years.
“Nearly all of our candidates are parents of children who are attending or have graduated from Pennsbury schools. Two are Pennsbury graduates themselves. They will also represent the concerns of residents without children or with children in private school or past school age.”
Both chairpersons stated that these candidates are seeking Democratic and Republican voters’ support in the Primary Election since they want to bring non-partisan collaborative problem-solving to the board.
Region 1
Lois Lambing, M.A.Ed.., Lower Makefield, a Pennsbury graduate, is Assistant Principal of the Pen Ryn School. She earned her M.A.Ed. at LaSalle University. Her two children are also current and former Pennsbury students.
Joshua Waldorf, M.S.B., a 23-year resident of Lower Makefield, is a local small business owner. He earned his M.S.B. at Johns Hopkins University and is currently Vice President of the Pennsbury School Board, having served since 2013. His two children are Pennsbury graduates.
Region 2
Justine Wallace, M.S.Ed., Falls Township, a Pennsbury High graduate, earned her B.S. at NYU and her M.S.Ed. in education policy at the University of Pennsylvania, and has taught in New York City schools.
Region 3
Jeannine Delwiche, Ph.D., Falls Township, earned her Ph.D. in Psychology at Cornell University, was formerly a tenured professor at the Ohio State University and is currently a medical writer.
Linda Palsky, R.N., Lower Makefield, was previously a Pennsbury School Board Director from 1999 to 2011 and was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Board in 2020. Her three children are Pennsbury graduates.
Joanna Steere, M.D., Falls Township, formerly served as a Pathologist at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, and is a lifelong literacy advocate. Her two children are Pennsbury students.
The Region 3 candidates are campaigning on a theme of “Pennsbury Success: Excellence – Equity – Economy," as shown on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Pennsbury-Success-104158131717648.