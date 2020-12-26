YARDLEY >> Portions of Delaware Avenue (Route 32) in Yardley Borough located north of the Yardley Inn have been closed due to flooding from the Delaware River.
At 3 p.m., the Delaware River was at 18.45 feet and rising. The river is forecast to crest at 19 feet at 10 p.m.
The Delaware River has been rising steadily due to increasing snow melt the past few days coupled with heavy rain on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The flooding is not expected to impact any homes, but road closures are occuring and will continue to occur throughout the high water event along Delaware Avenue in Yardley Borough and River Road in Lower Makefield.
Lower Makefield Police are reminding residents in the area to use caution when traveling River Road. River and Ferry roads may be closed Saturday night around 5 p.m. until further notice.
Typically, when the river rises to 19 feet, water will cover the roadway at River (Route 32) and Ferry roads just north of the Calhoun Street Bridge.
The Police Department has been in contact with the Public Works Department to ensure crews are ready to salt areas of River Road that may be slippery or difficult to travel. All residents are asked to use caution and avoid the area when possible.
For some context:
- At 17 feet, Route 32 North in Yardley Borough begins to flood between Brown Street and Maple Avenue.
- At 18 feet, Route 32 North is closed between Brown Street and Maple Avenue.
- At 19.5 feet, Morgan Avenue in Yardley Borough begins to flood.
- At 20 feet, houses on Brown Street in Yardley begin to take on water. Houses on Afton Avenue also take on water. Southbound lanes are closed along stretches of Route 29 in Trenton. Route 32 North is closed in Yardley borough.
- At 20.5 feet, Route 32 South at East College Avenue in Yardley borough begins to flood.
- At 21.5 feet, Ferry Street in Yardley begins to flood.
- At 22 feet, Route 32 in Yardley is flooded in both directions. Up to two feet of water covers portions of Morgan Avenue, Brown Street, Maple Avenue, and Fuld Avenue.
- At 23 feet, North and South Bell Avenues in Yardley begin to flood.
- At 24.5 feet, Carr's Lane in Yardley begins to flood.
- At 25 feet, the Delaware River meets the Delaware Canal, backfilling the Rivermawr and Flats neighborhoods making all roads east of the canal impassable.