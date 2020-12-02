LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) is planning to close Route 32 (River Road) weekdays between Woodside Road and Afton Avenue in Lower Makefield and Yardley Borough, from Monday, December 7 through Monday, January 4 from 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. for bridge beam erection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
During the closure, Route 32 (River Road) motorists will be directed to use Woodside Road, Taylorsville Road/Main Street and Afton Avenue.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.
DRJTBC will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.