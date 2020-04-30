Lansdale, PA (19446)

Today

A steady rain. The rain will be heavy at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 67F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.