YARDLEY >> Portions of Delaware Avenue (Route 32) in Yardley Borough located north of the Yardley Inn were closed to traffic on Saturday after the Delaware River overflowed its banks.
After rising steadily throughout the day, the river crested at 18.46 feet at 4 p.m. below the forecasted crest of 19 feet.
The river had been rising throughout the day due to snow melt in the north coupled with heavy rain on Christmas Eve and early on Christmas Day.
The flooding did not affect any homes or result in any evacuations, but the high water event did force the closure of Route 32 (Delaware Avenue) just north of the Yardley Inn.
For some context:
- At 17 feet, Route 32 North in Yardley Borough begins to flood between Brown Street and Maple Avenue.
- At 18 feet, Route 32 North is closed between Brown Street and Maple Avenue.
- At 19.5 feet, Morgan Avenue in Yardley Borough begins to flood.
- At 20 feet, houses on Brown Street in Yardley begin to take on water. Houses on Afton Avenue also take on water. Southbound lanes are closed along stretches of Route 29 in Trenton. Route 32 North is closed in Yardley borough.
- At 20.5 feet, Route 32 South at East College Avenue in Yardley borough begins to flood.
- At 21.5 feet, Ferry Street in Yardley begins to flood.
- At 22 feet, Route 32 in Yardley is flooded in both directions. Up to two feet of water covers portions of Morgan Avenue, Brown Street, Maple Avenue, and Fuld Avenue.
- At 23 feet, North and South Bell Avenues in Yardley begin to flood.
- At 24.5 feet, Carr's Lane in Yardley begins to flood.
- At 25 feet, the Delaware River meets the Delaware Canal, backfilling the Rivermawr and Flats neighborhoods making all roads east of the canal impassable.