YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Big changes in the pizza business are coming to downtown Yardley Borough.
Yardley Pizza owner Jim Verrelli announced in a social media post the impending sale of his business located at 20 South Main Street on or around April 18 to new owners Eliyahu and Keira Kheel who will continue the pizza tradition when they open Eliyahu's Yardley Pizza in May.
“This decision comes with tears of sadness and happiness,” said Verrelli. “I would love to thank each and everyone of you for making my nine years a great experience that I will never forget.
“I am passing the torch to a wonderful husband and wife team that are filled with excitement and joy to take command and bring Yardley Pizza to the next level,” he continued. “I am asking that you give them the same love that you gave me throughout the years.
“Thank you again to everyone for making this chapter in my life the most memorable one,” said Verrelli. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you, thank you, thank you!”
In a separate Facebook post, shared by Experience Yardley, Eliyahu Kheel announced his plans to open Eliyahu's Pizza in May.
“I cannot believe I'm able to say this. In a week, Eliyahu's Pizza will become a reality. My wife and I will be taking over Verrelli's Yardley Pizza. This pizzeria has a wonderful history and I'm so excited to put my stamp on it to take it to the next level.”
The couple plans on shutting the pizzeria down for a few weeks to revamp the restaurant space.
“I am so excited for you all to see all the hard work we've been doing and will continue to do to give you the best pizza you could ever ask for,” he writes.
From the look of the mouthwatering pizza shown on his FaceBook pages, from Brooklyn pies to Detroit style and from tomato pie to Sicilian, Yardley is in for a real Italian treat.
Writes Eliyahu in a Facebook posting, “Pizza legend Scott Wiener just called my upcoming pizzeria ‘the most important pizzeria that doesn't exist yet.’”