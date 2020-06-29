LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Woodside Road between River Road (Route 32) and the Delaware Canal will be closed for excavation and construction activities during daytime weekday hours starting July 7, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission announced.
The travel restriction could be implemented on a day-to-day basis for up to two weeks, allowing for a series of work activities associated with the ongoing Scudder Falls Bridge Replacement Project.
The daily road closures primarily will allow work crews to engage in excavation and construction-materials associated with the creation of a planned wetlands-mitigation area. Construction activities on an entry-exit apron for the Pennsylvania access ramp to the new bridge’s shared-use walkway could also take place during the road closure periods.
Affected motorists are advised to use posted detours at Mt. Eyre Road to the north and East Afton Ave./PA Route 332 as connection points between River Road/Route 32 and Taylorsville Road whenever the road closure is in effect.
The upcoming travel restriction is scheduled to be implemented next week as follows:
· Woodside Road between the Delaware Canal and River Road/PA Route 32 – closed and detoured 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, to Friday, July 10. Detour map attached.
The scheduled travel restriction is subject to change due to weather, emergency, traffic, and equipment/materials mobilization considerations. Motorists are urged to allow extra time to reach their destinations, and to reduce speeds and exercise caution when travelling through project work areas.