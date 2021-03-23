YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Officers on patrol on Sunday, March 21 at 12:48 a.m. observed a vehicle travelling the opposite direction on a one way street. The vehicle was stopped on South Main Street.
Further investigation and a search warrant led to the discovery of a semi-automatic pistol, ammunition and magazines, drugs consistent with sale/distribution, as well as various items of drug paraphernalia.
As a result, a 20 year old man from Croydon was arrested and charged with operating the wrong way on a one-way street, carrying a firearm without a license and improper transfer of a firearm. Additional drug charges are pending.
The man was arraigned and transferred to Bucks County Prison. The matter is pending court action.