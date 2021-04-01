FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick visited Snipes Farm & Education Center on March 31 to hear current challenges and issues facing farmers in Bucks County.
Fitzpatrick provided information to the farmers about the availability of new federal grants that they can access from the Cares Act. He toured the barn—site of the Snipe's farmer’s market; the chicken house; the greenhouse; the vegetable field; and the apple orchard.
The Snipes Farm is planting for the spring season and preparing for this year’s in-person educational programs for children and youths. The farm has multiple projects helping to eliminate hunger within the community. This year, 50 percent of its produce is expected to go to the farm’s hunger relief partners.
This is the second time Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick has visited Snipes Farm while in office. His last visit was three years ago.
In other news down on the farm, there will be no farm market on Saturday, April 3. The next farm market is on April 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. inside the Big Red Barn.
Looking ahead, the public is invited to join Snipes on April 25 at 2 p.m. for a Ribbon Cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new greenhouses, mobile chicken coup and walk-in veggie cooler.
Everyone's invited to walk the grounds to see the new additions made possible through the farm's generous donors and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Light refreshments individually-packaged for safety will be available.
RSVP by Monday April 19 by clicking here. Park and meet at the Big Red Barn. Wear a mask and farm-friendly shoes. There is plenty of open space for safe distancing.
Snipes Farm & Education Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit educational organization located at 890 West Bridge Street, Morrisville 19067. The mission of Snipes Farm & Education Center is “to model and teach sustainable farming, while building community and reconnecting people to the land.”