LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The Social Action Committee of Congregation Beth El of Bucks County will be hosting a Snap Challenge as part of its current Poverty Awareness Campaign.
The program challenges participants to eat well on $4.75 per day, the daily average amount Pennsylvanians receive from SNAP (Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program, formerly known as food stamps).
The program is designed to give participants a glimpse into some of the struggles faced by millions of low-income Americans who are trying to simultaneously avoid hunger, eat nutritious foods, and stay healthy with limited resources. Participation in the SNAP Challenge is open to the entire community.
The challenge kicks off on Saturday, April 24 with a dedicated Poverty Awareness Shabbat Service. The service will feature guest speaker Gwen Johnson, co-founder of Hemphill Community Center's Black Sheep Brick Oven Bakery and Catering in Kentucky. She will share her personal experiences with food insecurity and her journey to help others facing ongoing poverty resulting from the steady downturn of the Appalachian coal industry.
Lower Makefield resident Felice Bernstein Weitz will also share her experience as a 30-year elementary school teacher in the Philadelphia Public Schools serving a high poverty community. Her remarks will focus on how pervasive hunger impacts a child’s ability to learn and thrive.
Shabbat services will begin at 9:30 a.m. with guest speakers beginning on or before 10:30 a.m. Members of the community are warmly invited to attend by clicking on the Virtual Beth El link at www.bethelyardley.org.
The weeklong SNAP Challenge will end on Sunday, May 2 with a wrap-up discussion for participants to share experiences and insights and discuss further actions for fighting hunger in our community.
To learn more about the SNAP Challenge and to sign up, visit www.snapchallenge.org. The site also contains resources about additional ways of helping to fight hunger in our region.
For more information, contact Congregation Beth El of Yardley at 215-493-1707 or email the Social Action Committee Co-chairs, Debbie Wachspress and Linda Greenberg at socialaction@bethelyardley.org.