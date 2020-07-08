MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> Residents and allies will gather at Williamson Park on Saturday, July 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. to stand against racism, state-sanctioned violence, and hate.
Led by Morrisville Against Hate and the NAACP of Bucks County, the Black Lives Matter Morrisville demonstration will be family-friendly and include a walk and speakers.
Protest organizers are in regular communication with borough police and officials to ensure a safe and peaceful, as well as impactful demonstration. Speakers will include community members as well as representatives from the NAACP Bucks County, The Peace Center and the African American Museum of Bucks County.
"Our perception and experience of race directly impacts our life experiences," said organizers. "White privilege and racism are rampant in our culture, social systems, media, education and every aspect of our lives. Policing, housing, incarceration, employment are all ways in which white supremacy is maintained. State-sanctioned violence, which disproportionately impacts Black and Brown people, must be stopped. As Angela Davis says, 'In a racist society, it is not enough to be non-racist. We must be anti-racist.'”
Recently, George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, was murdered after being accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill. A police officer knelt on his neck, compressing his carotid artery for nearly nine minutes while Floyd begged for his life, stating repeatedly, “I can’t breathe."
Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was out for a jog when two white men chased and gunned him down, murdering him.
Tony McDade, a transgender Black man, was murdered by police in Florida during this same month as Floyd and Arbery’s murders.
And then there’s Breonna Taylor, a 26 year old Black EMT, who was also recently killed by police, and no arrests have been made in her murder. The list goes on and on, and on.
One of the leaders of the upcoming protest in Morrisville, Rachel (no last name is being given due to threats organizers have received), stated, "I’m grateful to see that the world is finally starting to wake up and see the injustices that Black people in this country face daily. There is a lot of work to be done, and we want to do our part in this world to spread awareness and to hopefully educate some people that have been naive to it all."
"We are ready for Morrisville and our nation to be a place where people don’t have to fear for their lives or safety because of the color of their skin," said organizers. "We are ready to stand with our neighbors against racism and for equality and justice. All are welcome to join us for this peaceful demonstration."
###