YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Harvest Day won't be taking place in September as originally planned. And it has nothing to do with the weather.
With COVID-19 spiking in other areas of the country and so many unknowns over whether a second wave is possible in the fall, the Harvest Day Committee has made the decision to cancel this year's fall street festival and focus its energies instead on 2021.
Held annually in September on Canal Street, East College Avenue, South Bell Avenue and at FitzGerald Field, Harvest Day draws more than 10,000 to the riverfront community for a day of craft and nonprofit vendor booths, food trucks, pumpkin painting, live entertainment and much more.
Many in the Yardley-Makefield area look forward to the late summer, early fall festival as a homecoming of sorts, a chance to renew old acquaintances and enjoy a day of hometown, family fun. Many others use the event as a fundraiser for their various nonprofit activities and organizations.
"The committee is disappointed that we won't be able to hold Harvest Day this year, but we feel this is really the only choice given the situation with the pandemic," said Rich Wayne who co-chairs the volunteer planning committee with Rich Cole.
Wayne said he's especially disappointed because the committee has made a concerted effort this year to make improvements to the event's logistics, spacing, layout and operations. "We were really looking forward to taking the next step this year," he said.
There is some good news on the immediate horizon, said Wayne.
The committee will soon be distributing funds raised at the 2019 event to its community beneficiaries, which in the past have included the Yardley Historical Association, the Mary Yardley Footbridge project, the Friends of the Delaware Canal, the Yardley Farmers Market, the Friends of Lake Afton, the Yardley-Makefield Emergency Unit and the Pennsbury Scholarship Foundation.
"We're also working hard to make next year's Harvest Day bigger, better and more seamless," said Wayne. "We'll see everyone in 2021."