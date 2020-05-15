DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Commissioners declared May 14 as “Apraxia Awareness Day” throughout the county.
Childhood Apraxia of Speech (CAS) is a complicated disorder affecting almost 1 in 1,000 children, causing them great difficulty in learning to speak. But most children can learn to communicate with their own voices if provided the early intervention so critically needed.
"We would normally highlight this at a commissioners’ meeting, but with COVID-19 restrictions we instead delivered our proclamation directly to Luke Worthington of Yardley and his mom, Maria, who is one of many effective advocates for children contending with CAS. Luke was thrilled to receive it on behalf of the community!" said the commissioners.
