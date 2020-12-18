YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The public is invited to join St. Andrew’s Church on Lake Afton in Yardley for Christmas Eve Services via ZOOM on Thursday, December 24 beginning at 4 p.m. with casual songs and stories or kids and families and at 8 p.m. with a candelight service with string quartet, organ and carols.
Links to join the services online will be available at www.standrews-yardley.org
And mark your calendar for Sunday, Dec. 27 for a Zoom Lessons and Carols featuring Broadway star James T. Lane. The service begins at 9 am.
The link for the service can be found on the St. Andrew’s website: www.standrews-yardley.org
St. Andrew's will be joined by James T. Lane, a Broadway star, singer, and dancer based in New York City. Lane is a true triple threat. He brings joy, electricity, nuance, humor and heart to roles on Broadway, across the United States, and throughout the world.
James's powerful love for his craft and for his fellow human beings shines through in all that he does. James T. Lane will host worship of Lessons and Carols with St. Andrew’s.