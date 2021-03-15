YARDLEY BOROUGH >> A Toyota Camero Sedan ended up in the Delaware River Monday morning after its driver experienced car trouble.
Just after 10 am, the driver told police she was headed southbound on Delaware Avenue when her car started to smoke and shutter. When she stopped the car and got out, the vehicle began to roll.
The driver, police said, attempted to re-enter the vehicle and stop it from moving, but was unsuccessful. The vehicle rolled into the Delaware River in the 120 block of South Delaware Avenue.
After entering the river, police said strong currents carried the vehicle southward before it became entangled on brush along the riverbank adjacent to the 150 block of S. Delaware Ave.
Police said the vehicle was safely removed from the river with the assistance of the Yardley-Makefield Fire Company and Superior Motor Service heavy duty tow equipment.
“We are grateful that no one was injured during today’s incident and are reminded of the danger associated with the Delaware’s current,” said Police Chief Joseph Kelly.