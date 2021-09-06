MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> Blue skies and abundant sunshine welcomed the borough’s annual Labor Day Picnic back to the island on Monday.
As the sweet sounds of jazz filled the early September air at Williamson Park, volunteers, including Councilman President Ted Parker, spent a busy day making hot dogs and selling drinks to hungry visitors.
Nearby Bruce Stevens, Connie Beadle and Eva Kastner-Puschl were selling chances to win a watercolor of the Morrisville Free Library donated by Bucks County artist Craig Hackett. A drawing will be held later this fall. In the meantime chances will be sold at the library and at community events in support of the library and its expanded programming.
Pastor Gary Taylor, from the First Baptist Church of Morisvillle, spent the day promoting church activities and events at the First Baptist table.
The community, he said, is invited to the church’s upcoming Relaunch Party following the 11 am service on Sept. 19. There will be food, games, giveaways and a special surprise. The church is located at 50 North Pennsylvania Avenue.
As Pastor Taylor shared information about the church with visitors, the sounds of nearby farm animals filled the air.
Kids and adults were enjoying a mini-petting zoo that included baby chicks and ducklings, geese, rabbits, an alpaca, a calf and even a wild turkey which let out several very loud gobbles to the delight of picnickers.
The Morrisville Fire Company was also there giving out fire hats to the youngsters and giving them a look inside one of its trucks.
The afternoon also included a well attended vintage car show, old-fashioned children’s games, a bounce house slide for the kids, a number of local vendors including the Nolan Family Spice Company, Kim’s Kitchen Sweets and more.
Many enjoyed food from the Maui Lu food truck while listening to live music provided by the Arpaggio Jazz Ensemble and the First Time Around Band.
The Morrisville Labor Day Picnic has been taking place for more than 50 years and is the longest running event in the borough.
What began as a traditional picnic with families bringing a meal to the park, laying out a blanket and spending a leisurely afternoon watching their children playing, over time, has evolved into a festival with a car show, live music, children’s activities, vendors and lots of food for purchase.
What hasn’t changed over the years is the sense of community the event promotes and the fond memories it recalls. Folks know they will catch up with people they grew up with and friends they haven’t touched base with in a while.
Mark your calendars for the 18th annual Jazz Fest sponsored by the Michael F. Sherlock Foundation and Friends of the Foundation. The event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 18 beginning at noon at Williamson Park.
The free concert, held rain or shine, will feature music by the Suzette Ortiz Latin Jazz Ensemble, Pro Line Young Musicians, Paula Johns with Warren Vache and Harry Allen and the Renditions Big Band.
In addition to the music, the event will feature an art display by the Artists of Morrisville and a food truck.
Bring a chair, blankets, pop up tents, picnics and chess games and enjoy a day of relaxation and jazz.