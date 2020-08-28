MORRISVILLE >> A summer-long project to replace the Lower Trenton (“Trenton Makes”) Toll-Supported Bridge’s walkway decking has reached completion, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission has announced.
This means that periodic closures of the bridge’s walkway will no longer be necessary and the walkway is once again available for the public’s use on a 24/7 basis.
For roughly the past two months, a series of periodic walkway closures were implemented to carry out the walkway re-decking project. The work involved Commission maintenance personnel who remove the walkway’s weathered wooden plants and replacement them with new composite decking.
The 1,022-foot-long, 8-foot-wide walkway last underwent replacement six years ago. The new composite decking is expected to wear better and last longer than the prior wooden planks.