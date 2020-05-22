LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Law enforcement officials are investigating an apparant murder-suicide on Friday, May 22 at an upscale apartment complex at 18000 Cornerstone Drive.
Lower Makefield police officers responded to the scene just off of Township Line Road at about 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man laying outside his apartment with multiple gunshot wounds to the face and body. The man, whose identity was not released by police, was deceased.
A witness informed police that the shooter had entered a downstairs apartment. Responding officers observed movement inside the apartment and Bucks County Swat teams and negotiators were called to the scene. Several attempts to contact the shooter were made, said police.
Stay-in-place orders were issued to the entire area. And multiple apartment units adjacent to the scene were safely evacuated by members of the tactical team, said police. Evacuees were temporarily sheltered at the Lower Makefield Township Administration Building.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. Swat team members entered the apartment where they found a man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The man was identified as 59 year old Brian Moyer.
Lower Makefield Detectives and members of the Bucks County District Attorney’s Officers are obtaining search and seizure warrants, processing the scene and conducting witness interviews.
The motive for the shooting is not known at this time and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
During the incident, Township Line was closed between Yardley-Langhorne and Big Oak roads.