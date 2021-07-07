YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The Yardley Historical Association Book Swap will be held on Saturday, July 10 from 1-4 p.m. The Swap will be held both outside and inside the Old Library by Lake Afton, 46 West Afton Avenue.
Bring a bag of books of interest to adults and/or children and take a bag of “new to you” books home with you. In addition to books, everyone is invited to bring the jigsaw puzzles that they may have accumulated during the past pandemic year. Please bring no more than one grocery bag of books or puzzles.
The Yardley Historical Association is dedicated to the maintenance of the Old Library by Lake Afton and its collections of books, documents, and ephemera related to Yardley’s history.
For more information about the association’s activities, visit www.yardleyhistory.org, e-mail info@yardleyhistory.org or call 215-208-1154.