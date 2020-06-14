YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The Yardley Service Center reopened for business on June 8 with a new name, a fresh new look and brand new management.
Since acquiring the shop in early May, co-owners Ben DeCarlo and Jake Gordon have spent a month giving the South Main Street auto repair shop a makeover.
And on Saturday, they celebrated the reopening with a ribbon cutting, which provided an opportunity to introduce themselves to the community.
“We’re really excited and honored to be part of this community,” said DeCarlo. “And we look forward to continuing what has been a long time business staple in town. Our goal is to treat your vehicle like it was one of our own - like you were family.”
Among those in attendance at the ribbon cutting were State Sen. Steve Santarsiero, Councilwoman Caroline Thompson and Yardley Business Association President Rich Cole.
The cousins, who have known each other since they were kids and who now both live in the borough, said they are eager and excited to serve the Yardley community.
They have already made a few tweaks to the business, including changing its name from the Service Center of Yardley to the Yardley Service Center.
The four bay garage has also undergone a makeover, taking its look back to a 1950s era look and feel. The brick facade has been whitewashed and decorative gooseneck lights have been added.
“We see this location as a staple of this community. And we take that very seriously. We are looking to restore the shop to its glory days, taking the look of it back to a 1950s classic mechanic’s shop. When you’re coming from the Morrisville area into town we’re one of the first things that you see when you enter Yardley Borough and we take it very seriously that we are the entrance.”
But not everything is changing. There are a few things that will be staying the same, including the brand of gas that is sold and more importantly, the repair shop’s longtime mechanic, Sean Ritchie.
They have retained Ritchie, who has a built a reputation for honesty and two decades of history working at the service center.
“People always talk about how hard it is to find a good, honest mechanic. That’s Sean. He’s the backbone of this place,” said DeCarlo. “He is why people are so loyal to the business. He’s got a crystal reputation and just watching him work for a week, it’s very clear why. He’s a very kind man. He’s a family guy. And he really knows his stuff. He’s quick and he’s honest. He’s the kind of guy you want looking under your hood.”
In addition to selling gas, the shop continues to offer all the standard mechanic services, including state inspection, brakes, oil changes, tires and tire rotations.
In addition, the cousins will be adding a detailing service in the near future. “That’s not quite ready yet, but we’re going to be doing interior and exterior detail, rim repair, headlight restoration, windshield repair.
“Our goal is that you come in for an oil change, for a small extra fee you’ll go home with a car that’s detailed on the inside,” said DeCarlo. “It’s just a unique twist that will separate us from your standard mechanic. Our goal is to return your car cleaner than it came in.”
Jake, a native of Lower Makefield who moved to the borough about five years ago, brings a decade’s worth auto body repair experience to the new business. He had been working with his father in South Philly when he heard the Service Center was on the market and saw it as a good real estate investment and an opportunity to work closer to home.
Jake then encouraged his cousin, a regional sales representative with Hatfield Meats, to join him in the business.
“When we looked at the business and peeled back the layers, with not really managing it super tightly they did a good business there,” said Holland native DeCarlo. “It seemed like if we could step in, tighten things up and invest in the place it could be something great.”
Future plans include the possible addition of a gas island canopy and a diesel pump to service the many service trucks that are passing through town.
Other plans include updated signage with a new logo; new roofing over the service station; a new privacy wall separating its driveway from neighboring homes; and construction of a new building behind the service center that will be devoted to its detailing offerings.
“We’ve made a lot of improvements, but we’re not done,” said DeCarlo. “We’re going to continue to clean that place up and really make it look beautiful. If you’re driving or walking by, please stop in and say hi.
“Just like a good mechanic is hard to find, so is that sense of community that we have here in Yardley,” said DeCarlo. “We are eager to embrace that and excited to be a part of the borough. It’s a hidden gem and we really love it.”
For information or to schedule an appointment, call 215-493-2037. The station is located at 194 South Main Street next to the railroad underpass and across the street from the Yardley SEPTA station.