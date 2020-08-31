LOWER MAKEFIELD >> After a successful - and safe - nine-week summer art camp, the AOY Art Center at Patterson Farm in Lower Makefield is gearing up for the fall with safety in mind. For a full Covid-19 policy, visit aoyartcenter.org.
The fall season kicks off with a Members Showcase. Members of the public, art collectors and supporters of the Arts are invited to view original art by AOY artists. This year's show is entitled "Hope and Perseverance" and seeks to inspire visitors to see a better future through art.
The exhibition can be seen in-person at the opening on Friday, Sept. 4 from 6-8 pm provided that you have reserved a space via SignUpGenius (see link on website). Only 20 persons will be allowed in the Gallery at any point.
Additionally, like many art organizations, the show can also be viewed online at aoyartcenter.orgas of 6 p.m. on September 4. The Gallery will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12-5 p.m. starting September 5 and continuing through Sunday, October 4, excluding the weekend of September 11.
All art will be for sale and proceeds benefit local artists and the AOY Art Center, a non-profit local art organization. Purchased art must remain on display through the duration of the exhibition. Visitors to the exhibition agree to comply with AOY safety measures, including wearing a face covering both nose and mouth and to social distancing while in the Gallery.
Art on the Farm takes place on Sunday September 6. AOY will hold an outdoor art show and sale featuring AOY Art Center member artists and artisans original artwork for sale. This is an opportunity for members of the public to shop for original art, jewelry, unique crafts and more. There will be live music on the porch and a food truck. This event is in lieu of AOY’s Fine Crafts Show usually held the weekend prior to Thanksgiving but which the center cannot hold inside due to Covid considerations. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, September 27.
For the safety of all, everyone attending must agree to wear a mask, socially distance and to have contactless temperatures taken at the point of entry. The number of visitors at any one time will be restricted. Sanitation stations will be located throughout the event.
The new season of art classes start the week of September 14th. Sessions are six weeks. As with summer camps, class size is limited to ensure social distancing. Full descriptions and registration at aoyartcenter.org.
AOY continues to monitor Bucks County Covid cases and health department guidelines. And it continues to adopt best practices for continued operations from other businesses, schools etc. Plans and activities are subject to change based on Covid data. AOY encourages everyone to stay safe by wearing face coverings, adhering to social distancing when in public spaces and to keep doing art.