MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> The First Baptist Church of Morrisville has a new name along with a new tagline - an old church that doesn’t act its age.
On Sept. 19, the church officially relaunched itself as Compass Fellowship Baptist Church with the unveiling of a new sign on its front lawn on a busy Pennsylvania Avenue in the heart of Morrisville Borough.
“This is a major restart for our church following the year of Covid restrictions,” said Pastor Taylor. “We thought what better way to restart than with a shot of spiritual reinvigoration.”
Taylor, who has served the church for more than 32 years, joined members of the congregation in singing the doxology to celebrate the change. They also offered prayers of dedication.
“We’re 112 years old, but we don’t act our age,” added Taylor. “Many old churches get stuck in the mud. We want to stay new and relevant to our community.
“With our new name we will continue to be a compass directing people to the Word and to Jesus Christ,” said Taylor.
The church spent an entire year researching a new name, one that would better reflect its mission.
“What does First say? It’s not like there are 15 other Baptist churches in town. It didn’t have a whole lot of meaning. I wanted a new name - something that would be more inviting and more appropriate for the community.
“We purposely left Baptist Church in the official name. We wanted people to know we are not abandoning being Baptist,” said Taylor. “The idea of the name Compass is pointing people to Jesus.”
As part of its restart, the church is returning to two Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. and adding new children’s programming.
“Our hope is that going back to the two services we will have a lot more room for people to come here and feel connected,” said Taylor.
The church has also changed its children’s church to Kids Praise during sermon time at the 9 am service. “We will have a lot more music, teaching the kids through music as well as through scripture,” said Taylor.
Graded Sunday School classes from nursery through Grade 5 will be offered during the second service. And an adult Sunday School class will also be offered during the second service.
“Our Awana children’s program, which was always an evening and nighttime program, is moving to an after school program on Monday afternoons to give families more flexibility,” said Taylor.
The church’s other ministries include the Wee Care Too Daycare and Early Learning Center and the Solid Rock Youth Center.
During its 11 am service on Sept. 19, Morrisville Borough Mayor David Rivella presented the congregation with a proclamation marking the occasion and declaring every Sept. 19 as Compass Fellowship Baptist Church Day in the borough.
“The First Baptist Church originally brought people together as passionate followers of Christ with a permanent fellowship of worship in 1909 and has been, for 112 years, a positive cornerstone in Morrisville,” reads the proclamation.
“Under the examples and guidance of Pastor Gary Taylor since 1989, the church has continually grown its vision to improve and enrich the church family,” the proclamation continues.
“In sharing blessings with all, the church continues its strong community enrichment as members of the Morrisville Business Association and the Morrisville Community Coalition, by partnering in community events, and by helping our community to thrive by giving our youth and children positive direction through the Solid Rock Youth Center, Wee Care Too Daycare and Early Learning Center and Mega Sports Camp,” reads the proclamation.
First Baptist’s 9 a.m. service is Live Streamed on the church's Facebook page and all past services are available for viewing on its YouTube channel. To see previous services or find additional information about the church, visit www.FBCMorrisville.org. Wee Care Too Daycare has a website at www.WeeCareTooDaycare.org, and the Solid Rock Youth Center can be found at www.SolidRockYouthCenter.com.