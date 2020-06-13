FAIRLESS HILLS >> Pennsbury High School has announced its Academic Top 20 for 2020. They are:
Johnathon Bednarcik
Parents: Scott and Kerri Bednarcik. Activities: Student Council (Senator), PHS Varsity Track (Captain), Cross Country, PHS Symphony Orchestra (Bass), Mathletes. Honors: National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Academic Excellence in Physical Science, AP Scholar with Honor, Student Sage Award Merit Scholarship, PHEAA Certificate of Merit. Plans: Northeastern University. Major: Engineering
Peter Beidler
Parents: Andrew and Kimberly Beidler; Activities: PHS Varsity Soccer (Captain), Sports Nite Overall Captain, Prom Committee (Chair), Mathletes, PHS Travel Club, Yardley Makefield Soccer, Pennsbury Regional Basketball League. Honors: AP Scholar with Distinction, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award, SOL National Soccer First and Second Team, Bucks County Courier Times Soccer Second Team. Plans: University of North Carolina. Major: Finance
Anshul Bheemreddy
Parents: Venkat and Karuna Bheemreddy. Activities: TSA Club, ERA Food Pantry (Volunteer), Habitat for Humanity Restore (Volunteer), UNICEF Club, FCCLA Club. Honors: 2nd Place at TSA Regionals, Academic Excellence in Computer Science. Plans: University of Illinois Urbana Champaign. Major: Computer Science
Cynthia Budzinski
Parents: Matthew and Sharon Budzinski. Activities: PHS Varsity Field Hockey, Mini-THON Finance Committee, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County, PHS Prom Committee (Chair), CYO Volleyball, Shared Meals (Volunteer), Red Cross Club, Yardley Makefield Soccer, St. John’s Youth Group. Honors: National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, National Merit Scholarship Finalist, AP Scholar, Wellesley College Book Award, Bucks County World Language Tournament (Spanish - 1st Place), National Spanish Exam Silver Medalist. Plans: The Pennsylvania State University, Schreyer Honors College. Major: Biomedical Engineering
Diya Cherian
Parents: Deepu and Deepam Cherian. Activities: Student Newspaper (Editor-in-Chief), Speech and Debate (Captain), Symphonic Winds (Clarinetist), Ascension Marthoma Church (English Choir Leader), Indian Classical/Bollywood Dance (Instructor), CHOP Neurology (Scholar), Tutor (Math), Welcoming the Stranger (ESL Lead Teacher), Sharing Our Care (Founder). Honors: ACT Perfect Score, National Merit Finalist, NJM Corporate Scholar, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, AP Scholar with Distinction, Arthur J. Lendo Fellowship Award, National Spanish Exam Gold Medal, Presidential Volunteer Service Gold Award, HOBY PA Ambassador, World Leadership Congress Delegate, Pearl S. Buck Global Leadership Graduate, Taste of the World Keynote Speaker, FOMAA National Kalathilakam, ABRSM Piano Levels 1-6, MLK Peace Award, VFW Essay Contest 4-time Winner, MAP Youth Volunteer Award, Speech: 4-time District Champion, 4-time National Qualifier (NCFL Top 12, NSDA Octafinalist), PA State First Runner-Up, NSDA Academic All-American Award. Plans: New York University, Presidential Honors Scholars Program. Major: Neuroscience
Celia Dolan
Parents: Bill and Katie Dolan. Activities: PHS Varsity Field Hockey (Captain), PHS Varsity Swim (Captain), PHS Varsity Lacrosse, Prom Committee (Chair), Red Cross Club (Co-President), LMT lifeguard, Athletes Helping Athletes. Honors: Wellesley College Book Award and Physical Education Excellence Award, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society. Plans: University of Virginia. Major: Cognitive Science/Pre-Law
Noah Erdogan
Parents: Levent Erdogan and Tina Mohsen. Activities: Pennsbury Varsity Tennis (Captain), Young Engineers Club (Co-President), Mathletics (Co-Captain), National Honor Society (Treasurer), LMT Youth Committee (Treasurer), Teens for Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (Vice President), Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County, Jefferson Bucks Hospital (Volunteer), Bucks County Interfaith for Refugee Resettlement (Volunteer), Al-Bustan Seeds of Culture (Intern and Camp Counselor), Tutor (Math), ISCJ (Arabic Teacher). Honors: National Merit Scholarship Finalist, National Honor Society, AP Scholar with Distinction, Rensselaer Medal Award, All League First Team in Tennis (Doubles), Arthur J. Lendo Fellowship Award, Two-time Academic Excellence in Mathematics, Academic Excellence in English, Overall Academic Excellence (Highest GPA). Plans: University of Pennsylvania. Major: Mathematics and International Relations
Erika Hansen
Parents: Michael and Erinn Hansen. Activities: PHS Girls Soccer (Captain), Submersible Robotics Club (President), Peers of Pennsbury, YMS Club Soccer, Fox Chase Cancer Research Center (Teen Research Internship Program), Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve (Volunteer), YMS Special Stars (Volunteer), Code Ninjas Yardley (Employee). Honors: National Merit Scholarship Commended Student, National Spanish Exam Gold Medal (Level 3 and 4), University of Pennsylvania Book Award, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Academic Excellence in Social Studies and English. Plans: College of William & Mary. Major: Environmental Science and Biology.
Andrew Hoang
Parents: Quynh and Tomoko Hoang. Activities: Mathletes, Camp Invention Leadership Intern (Volunteer), Yardley-Makefield Soccer, Falls Shotokan Karate, Young Engineers Club, Princeton Community Japanese Language School. Honors: National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society. Plans: University of Pittsburgh. Major: Engineering
Ethan Huegler
Parents: Joe and Tracey Huegler. Activities: Pennsbury Sea Falcons Underwater Robotics Team (Co-President), PHS Varsity Lacrosse, Lower Makefield Township Youth Committee Life Scout/Boy Scouts of America (Vice Chairman). Honors: National Merit Scholar Corporate Winner, Rochester Institute of Technology Innovation & Creativity Award, National Honor Society, PHS Varsity Lacrosse Best Defender Award, Delta Epsilon Phi German Honorary Association, National German Level 2 Test Gold Award, PHS Physical Science Academic Excellence Award, PHS Lacrosse Most Valuable Player/Junior Varsity Team Award. Plans: University of Maryland, Honors College. Major: Computer Science
Mikayla Kim
Parents: Mike and Angela Kim. Activities: Pennsbury Marching Band, PMEA All-District and All-Region Festivals, Penndel Fine Arts Festival & National, Fine Arts Festival, Sports Nite Captain. Honors: Spanish National Honor Society. Plans: University of Pittsburgh. Major: Biomedical Engineering
Joshua Kwak
Parents: Cheong and Young Kwak. Activities: UPenn Hospital (Volunteer). Honors: National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Award, Freshman Engineering Award. Plans: The Pennsylvania State University. Major: Biomedical Engineering
Luke Labiak
Parents: Eric and Robin Labiak. Activities: Cross Country, Indoor Track, Outdoor Track, Young Engineers, Mathletes, Unified Special Olympics Soccer, Amazon Seller. Honors: National Merit Scholarship, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Academic Excellence in Math and Science, American Chemical Society Award for Philadelphia. Plans: University of Pennsylvania. Major: Physics
Sumayah Oudda
Parents: Aicha Bifoulloussane and Issam Abdellatif. Activities: Best Buddies (Vice President), Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County, Concert Choir, Reading Olympics, Environmental Club (Treasurer), Key Club (Vice President), Camp Invention, iCanBike Camp. Honors: Exemplary Citizen of Pennsbury Award, Distinctive Service as a Teen Mentor Award, National Merit Scholarship Letter of Commendation, Wesleyan University Book Award, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Academic Excellence Award in Social Studies, Science, and English. Plans: Johns Hopkins University. Major: Biology
Siya Patel
Parents: Yagnesh and Mitu Patel. Activities: Mathletes, PHS Prom Committee, Best Buddies (Public Relations), PHS Cross Country, PHS Spring Track, Spanish Club, Unified Track, Habitat for Humanity (Volunteer), Red Cross Club. Honors: National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, National Spanish Exam Silver Medal. Plans: Temple University, Honors College. Major: Biochemistry.
Josephine Scratchard
Parents: Jack Scratchard and Pamela Graziadei. Activities: PHS Cross Country, PHS Track & Field, Spanish Club, Silva Guard (Employee). Honors: National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Business National Honor Society, Computer Science Award, National Spanish Exam Bronze Medal, Pennsbury Girls Cross Country Coaches’ Award. Plans: Wake Forest University. Major: Undecided
Devisree Tallapaneni
Parents: Venkata Tallapaneni and Roopa Kakarla. Activities: PHS Environmental Science Club (President), PHS Science Discovery Club, Challenge Zone (Teaching Assistant), PHS Mathletes Team, Astronomy Club (Founder/President), PHS Speech and Debate (Communications Director), PHS Key Club, PHS Symphony, Symphonic, and Pit Orchestras (Violin), Pennsylvania Governor’s School of the Sciences, Summer Mathematics Academy (UPenn). Honors: Environmental Stewardship Award, Two-time PJAS Regional Competition First Prize, PJAS State Competition Second Prize, National Spanish Exam Silver Medalist & Gold Medalist, Speech Awards, Harvard Book Prize, AP Scholar with Distinction, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, National Merit Finalist, Academic Excellence in Mathematics (x2) and Science. Plans: Cornell University. Major: Physics
Benjamin Wachspress
Parents: Daniel and Debra Wachspress. Activities: Student Council, Mathletes, Tutor (Chemistry and Math), Pennsbury High School Swim Team, Lifeguard, Summer Camp Counselor, Drexel Mini-Med School, Special Stars Soccer ( Volunteer), HOBY Leadership Conference, Hebrew School (Assistant Teacher), Lower Makefield Youth Committee (Board Member), Spoon Assassin (Manager), Yardley Makefield Soccer, Pennsbury Regional Basketball League. Honors: National Merit Commended Scholar, AP Scholar, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, National Spanish Exam Silver Medal, Widener Youth Leadership Award, Sewanee University of the South Writing Award, Arthur J. Lendo Fellowship Award, Academic Excellence in Biology, AP Spanish, and AP Chemistry, Spoon Assassin Winner. Plans: Princeton. Major: Psychology/Neuroscience
Michelle Waksman
Parents: David Waksman and Meryl Widensky. Activities: Aleph Bet Hebrew School (Teacher), Reading Olympics (Team Captain), Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County, Teen Mitzvah Club (Assistant Group Leader). Honors: AP Scholar with Honor, Academic Excellence in English and Social Studies, Martin Luther King, Jr. Peace Award, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, National Spanish Exam Bronze and Silver Medalist. Plans: Bryn Mawr College. Major: History and Pre-law
Ryan White
Parents: Ken and Roseanne White. Activities: PHS Marching Band (Assistant Drum Major), Mathletes, Water Club, Karate (First Degree Black Belt). Honors: National Honor Society, French National Honor Society, Student Sage Award, Honorable Mention for National French Exam Levels 2 and 4, Student French Language Award. Plans: The Pennsylvania State University, Schreyer Honors College. Major: Biomedical Engineering