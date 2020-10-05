YARDLEY BOROUGH >> A taste of New England has arrived on South Main Street in downtown Yardley.
The much anticipated La La Lobster opened its doors on October 3 at 35 South Main Street in front of Red House with “lots of fun in a bun” and plenty of fresh lobster and shrimp on its menu.
The opening was greeted by an official ribbon cutting attended by national, county and local political leaders and a huge turnout of seafood lovers who stood in line for several hours to experience the town’s newest addition.
La La’s menu features “deliciously-buttered and toasted rolls brimming with chilled, wild caught lobster,” in addition to La La lobster and La La shrimp bowls along with sweets for dessert.
“This is so exciting and a dream come true,” said Nicole Rabena who owns and operates the new eatery with husband Fred. “I almost teared up when I drove down the street and saw everyone in line. We’re still pinching ourselves over the response.”
When asked why lobster, Nicole quickly responds, “Why not lobster? Right now everyone is excited to go down to the shore and get a lobster roll. Why not get it all year round? We believe we have a product that everyone will be excited about.”
From the long line that greeted Saturday’s opening, it looks like she’s tapped into a recipe for success.
“Succulent. Delicious. And bursting with flavor,” says Nicole of their seafood offerings. “I think everyone is going to be very happy with the product,” she said.
With more than 20 years of experience in the finest restaurants, Nicole said she and her husband are excited to present their vision “to all our guests. Our caring and committed staff will ensure you have a fantastic experience with us.
“We refuse to compromise on quality in our restaurant. That's why we source our fresh ingredients from local farms and businesses,” said Nicole on the La La website.
With a special needs child in the family everyday is exciting, says Nicole. “One of her favorite special things to do is to enjoy some fresh lobster. Bella would so eloquently say, with a slight repeat, ‘La La Lobster’. So with our beautiful Bella in mind we decided to forever cherish and celebrate her style of speech.
“When you stop in for a bite to eat and Bella is there, please say hello and we hope you enjoy our La La Lobster Rolls and Bowls,” says Nicole.
Her parents gave Bella a pair of giant scissors to cut the ceremonial red ribbon. “When asked if she loves lobster, Bella couldn’t hide her enthusiasm, responding with a big “yes.”
Thrilled to be first in line were Erica and Emma Desrosiers of Lower Makefield. “We’ve been waiting for weeks for this day. Today we got here around 9:45 and we are so excited to be first,” said Erica.
“I love seeing a new business come into downtown Yardley. And we love lobster. So this is really exciting,” added Erica. “It’s a beautiful day. Great crowd. It’s awesome. I’m sure it’s going to be fantastic,” she said of the food.
Despite standing in line for two hours, the two admitted they still hadn’t decided what they were going to order from the menu.
“We’ve been sitting here for two hours trying to decide,” said Erica. “We haven’t decided whether we’re going to order the monster roll or we’re each going to get a different roll. I think we’re leaning toward the monster roll.”
The opening also attracted numerous dignitaries including US Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie, State Sen. Steve Santarsiero, State Rep. Perry Warren, Yardley Borough Councilwoman Caroline Thompson and David Appelbaum, President of Experience Yardley.
“I love lobster and having gone to school in New England it was easy to get up there,” said Santarsiero. “It’s nice they are here in the neighborhood and it looks like they have a great offering. I’m happy they’re in Yardley. It’s going to further help the downtown here.”
“La La Lobster opening in downtomwn Yardley is one of the most exciting things that has happened here during the pandemic,” said Appelbaum. “It has been a challenging year for business, so it’s great to see something like this drawing such a large crowd. I am looking forward to lobster and everything that goes with it.”
“This is fantastic,” added Commissioner Bob Harvie. “Yardley has a fantastic Main Street where you have a nice variety of businesses. This adds to the variety and to the walkability of the town. Yardley has done a nice job of bringing in a variety of businesses. And good for them opening during a pandemic. This is perfect.”
State Rep. Perry Warren just missed the ribbon cutting. “The traffic, the lines and the crowds for this grand opening were so huge I couldn’t get through the crowd to the ribbon cutting.
“But I’m here now and I’m proud to welcome another business to downtown Yardley. It’s a nice addition to town and we have Maine-like weather today to welcome all these lobsters to town.”
“I think it’s awesome. I was telling the owner that the blue color was the biggest drama in town since Covid started, but now everyone loves it,” said Councilwoman Thompson of the building’s new look. “It’s a new icon in town. And I love that they have both butter and mayo options,” she said. “There’s something for everyone. It really rounds out our food scene here in town.”
Customers are asked to order online at LaLaLobster.com and then stop by the eatery for curbside pickup. Look for the blue building with the signature sidewalk lighthouse.
La La Lobster is located across the street from Dreyfus Opticians and next to the Yardley Town Center, home of Vince’s Pizza and Bucks Ship and Print.