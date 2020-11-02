LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Who says our furry, four-legged friends can't get in on the Halloween action?
Paws hit the pavement in the Yardley Oaks development on Saturday for the first ever “Paw-o-Ween Parade.”
The event was organized by moms Kate Burke and Andrea Riley who thought it would be cool, with so many new pups in the neighborhood and with many Halloween festivities on lockdown, to hold a pandemic-friendly pet parade.
“Like many have done, Kate adopted a puppy over the pandemic and we thought why not do something fun and make people happy,” said Riley.
So at the stroke of Noon on Halloween, more than 30 pets and their owners from Yardley Oaks and neighboring Tanglewood took to Aspen Road for a pet parade deemed a howling success by its organizers.
Riley was thrilled by the turnout and the variety of costumes.
“It’s great to see the people here, dressing up their dogs and just being neighborly,” said Riley. “And there are so many creative costumes. I love it,” she said.
Riley dressed up her two dogs, Gracie, as a pumpkin, and Sadie, an old English bulldog, as a cow, while Kate dressed up her new pup, Miles, as Elton John, complete with a pair of sparkling glasses.
“There are so many new puppies from the pandemic, I thought this would be a fun thing to do,” said Kate. “It’s a great way for everyone to mingle and to talk while still social distancing.
“And the turnout had been great. You start something like this and you’re hoping for 20 people. And then there’s more than 30, you’re hoping for 50. It’s great,” she said. “And the costumes are awesome. Of course I’m a little partial to my dog’s costume. It’s all handmade. I was very into it. And who doesn’t love Elton John? But I love all the winner.”
Rolling away with first prize in the costume contest was L. Overholt with her toy poodle, Ricky. She decorated her motorized chair as a paddy wagon and dressed Ricky up as a guard dog. She was the convict.
Second prize went to Sam McReynolds and his Chihuahua, Diesel, who was dressed as an adorable mariachi player. The little guy was so excited he had a hard time keeping on his little sombrero.
And third prize went to Beth Golder and Cooper, dressed up as a Penn State Nittany Lion complete with a furry mane and plenty of game day spirit.
Capping off the event were special cupcakes for the dogs and caramel apples for the adults made by Kate’s daughter.
Donations received at the event will be donated to the Bucks County SPCA. Check out photos from the parade on Instagram at pawparade19067.