LOWER MAKEFIELD >> A dozen Canada geese were plowed over and killed while they were crossing Big Oak Road in front of the Oxford Oaks Shopping Center on on Thursday, July 9 around 8:20 p.m., according to social medial posts.
A video shows feathers and dead geese strewn across the road in the west bound lane of Big Oak Road as it approaches Oxford Valley Road.
If you have any information, contact Lower Makefield Animal Control Officer Jamie A. Fazzalore-Truelove at 215-493-4011 or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Federal law protects Canada geese. It is illegal to harm geese, their eggs, or their nests in the United States without permission from the U.S. Fish and Wild Service (USFWS).