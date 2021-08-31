LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Two public ceremonies at the Garden of Reflection will mark the 20th commemoration of the 9-11 terror attacks in New York City, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, and in the skies above western Pennsylvania.
Since the beginning of the year, a special 9-11 commemoration committee chaired by Michael Brody and commissioned by the township, has been planning the day’s events, which will unfold on Sept. 11 at Memorial Park on Woodside Road.
Twenty years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked planes and flew them into the World Trade Center in New York and into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Flight 93 was also hijacked, but never reached its target - the US Capitol - after passengers and crew fought back against the hijackers. The plane crashed in a field in western Pennsylvania.
In total, 2,977 peoplewere killed, 19 hijackers committed murder–suicide, and more than 6,000 others were injured. The immediate deaths included 265 on the four planes (including the terrorists), 2,606 in the World Trade Center and in the surrounding area and 125 at the Pentagon.
The attacks claimed the lives of 18 residents of Bucks County, including nine from Lower Makefield Township.
The words, “Honor, Reflect, Unite,” will be the theme of the day beginning in the morning with a ceremony honoring the victims of 9-11, pausing at mid-day for a quiet time of reflection and then uniting everyone together in the evening for a Remembrance in Light.
The morning ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. and will last about an hour. It will include inspiring words, moving music, touching poems and personal stories punctuated by moments of silence, according to Judi Reiss, whose 23 year old son, Joshua, was killed at the World Trade Center.
The tolling of a fire bell and a moment of silence will mark the events that unfolded that morning two decades ago. The names of the 50 Pennsylvania residents who died on 9-11 will be read aloud. And music will be provided by Jennine Babo.
During the middle of the day, from 12 to 3 p.m., people will be able to come to the Garden and reflect in peace and quiet. They will also have an opportunity to write down their thoughts and feelings on the Walls of Reflection which will be at the Garden from September 5 to 11.
The observance concludes in the evening with a Remembrance in Light ceremony beginning at 7 p.m.
The evening will include prayers by the Rev. Doug Hoglund of Woodside Presbyterian Church, Monsignor Michael Picard of Saint Andrew Church in Newtown and pastor Mukeesch Cheedie, pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Penndel.
The guest speaker for the evening will be Ben Sliney, retired FAA National Operations Manager. On his first day on the job - September 11, 2001 - he ordered a national ground stop across the United States in response to the 9-11 terrorist attacks.
The evening will also include a wreath laying, the lighting of torches for the first responders, singer Matthew Schuler performing “Hallelujah,” and music by the Council Rock South vocal ensemble, all leading up to the dramatic “Rising of the Fountains.”
The ceremony concludes with the Remembrance Walk, a time for family members and the community to remember those who died with the placement of flowers next to their names.
Organizing the evening ceremony are Valerie Mihalek, 9-11 widow Ellen Saracini, Garden architect Liuba Lashchyk and a committee of volunteers.
With the event falling on the weekend and it being the 20th year, the township is expecting a large turnout, possibly surpassing 1,000 people.
Due to the limited capacity in and around the fountains, large screens will be located on the grounds of the memorial to allow for optimal viewing by the public, according to parks and recreation director Monica Tierney. Those planning to attend should also plan to arrive early for best viewing.
In addition, both ceremonies will be live streamed on the Lower Makefield Township Facebook and YouTube pages.
Last year, due to the pandemic, a drive-thru ceremony was held and remarks were pre-recorded and broadcast over the radio so visitors could listen while driving through the garden.
According to Tierney, the township has received substantial donations of time and equipment for the day, including from Mid-Atlantic Event Group, which is handling all audio-visual, sound and lighting; Shady Brook Farm, donating flowers and bales of hay; and Lowe’s Home Improvement, which is donating materials at cost to build Walls of Reflection, which visitors will be able to sign at the Garden during the week leading up to the ceremony.
In the wake of the attacks 20 years ago, surviving relatives worked together with community leaders to finance the construction of the 9-11 Garden of Reflection to remember and honor their loved ones and all those killed on September 11, 2001.
Designed by Yardley architect Liuba Lashchyk, AIA, the Garden invites the public on a memorial journey that leads from the darkness and sorrowful reminders of tragedy and grief - twisted beams from the World Trade Center - towards luminous symbols of hope, peace and a celebration of life in the heart of the memorial where twin fountains rise toward the heavens.
Within the 62-acre Memorial Park, The Garden occupies 2.5 acres surrounded by a two-acre Oak Garden Arboretum. The memorial was dedicated on the fifth anniversary of the attacks.