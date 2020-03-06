POLICE LIGHTS

ARREST (DUI ARREST) >> On March 2 at 8:35 p.m. in the 200 block of South Main Street, an officer observed a Honda Civic headed northbound at 42 MPH in a 25 MPH zone. During a traffic stop, an investigation led to probable cause to believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The operator, a 45 year old man from Parkville County, MD, was arrested, processed and released. His vehicle was impounded. The matter is pending court action.

