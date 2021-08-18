WRIGHTSTOWN >> Worthington Mill Road is scheduled to close between Swamp Road and Route 232 (Second Street Pike) in Wrightstown and Northampton townships on Wednesday, August 25 and Thursday, August 26 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for bridge deck repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced .
During the closure, which is weather permitting, motorists will be directed to use Swamp Road and Route 232 (Second Street Pike). Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur.