DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie on March 9 toured the ongoing construction at what will soon become the new women’s wing of the Bucks County Correctional Facility.
The project is designed to relieve prison crowding and eliminate the costly practice of housing county prisoners in out-of-county facilities.
The 65,000-square-foot, 300-plus bed building will eliminate the need to transfer inmates to out-of-county facilities, saving Bucks County millions in costs incurred as a result of overcrowding.
While separate from the current Bucks County Correctional Facility, the expansion will connect with the main facility for shared services such as security, laundry, food and treatment services, providing a more economical operation than the current multiple facilities.
Minimum-custody and work-release female prisoners will have a separate housing module, but will share all services onsite. Minimum-custody women will be transferred out of the existing Women’s Community Corrections Center, which is a 60-year-old structure.
Bids were let in July 2019 and work on the new jail began in September 2019. The project is expected to wrap up this summer.