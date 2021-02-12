DOYLESTOWN >> A 41-year-old woman was sentenced Friday, Feb. 12 to 2 ½ to seven years in state prison for being intoxicated and impaired, causing a Thanksgiving morning crash in Northampton Township that left a motorcyclist with severe injuries.
Robin Duffy, of Northampton Township, pleaded guilty on Nov. 13 to Aggravated Assault by Vehicle while Driving Under the Influence, Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence-General Impairment, Driving Under the Influence-Highest Rate of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence-Combination of Alcohol/Drugs, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and four traffic citations. Her sentencing was deferred until Friday.
After hearing impact statements, including statements from the victim and his daughter, Common Pleas Judge Raymond F. McHugh sentenced Duffy to 2 ½ years to seven years in prison on the Aggravated Assault while DUI count – the maximum sentence imposed more than twice the standard sentencing range -- and a concurrent three- to six-month sentence on a DUI count.
The victim, Joseph Caruso, was ejected from his motorcycle and struck a telephone pole in the Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019 head-on crash, causing a fractured pelvis that required an external fixator, internal plates and screws and at least four operations to keep stabilized, Deputy District Attorney Megan A. Hunsicker said in court.
Caruso also suffered internal bleeding, a blood clot, a concussion, severe swelling and bruising. The 62-year-old Caruso was wheel-chair bound for about a month and was only recently able to return to work, but he said he still suffers from lingering medical and emotional issues.
"My life has been drastically changed by the reckless decision by Robin Duffy to get behind the wheel of her car, intoxicated and attempt to drive," he said in court. "The pain and suffering endured by myself, my wife and daughter are something I wouldn't want anybody to have to experience."
His daughter, who said she suffered from PTSD as a result of the crash, said, "I don't think the defendant can ever truly know how much hurt and agony she caused to my dad and my family, but maybe she will come to an understanding of how she negatively affected and changed our lives."
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m., on Nov. 28, 2019, in the 1800 block of East Bristol Road, in Northampton Township. When police arrived to investigate, they observed a motorcycle lying in the westbound lane of East Bristol Road and Caruso lying on the side of the road, next to a telephone pole, Hunsicker said.
A witness reported seeing a tan Ford Fusion, driven by Duffy, going eastbound on East Bristol Road, then swerve into the westbound, oncoming traffic lane and crash head on into Caruso, Hunsicker said.
When police met with Duffy at the scene, she had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol emanating from her person, Hunsicker said.
Police found an empty bottle of Jacquins Vodka in Duffy's car, as well as two partially consumed bottles of Jacquins Vodka. Police also found multiple medication bottles prescribed to Duffy including one for Oxazepam, which was labeled with the following instruction: “May cause drowsiness, taking alone or with alcohol may lessen your ability to operate a vehicle, vessel or perform hazardous tasks.”
Blood alcohol tests taken within two hours after the crash showed that Duffy had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.268 percent, more than four times the legal limit to drive. Her blood tests also tested positive for Oxazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance, Hunsicker said.
This was Duffy's third arrest for driving under the influence in her life, but her first in the past 10 years, Hunsicker said.
The crash was investigated by the Northampton Township Police Department and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Megan A. Hunsicker.