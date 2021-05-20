HARRISBURG >> Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) issued the following statement on May 20 regarding next steps in bringing a balance of power back to the way the state responds to emergencies:
“Immediately following notification that the voters of Pennsylvania voted ‘yes’ to approve two ballot questions to limit gubernatorial disaster emergency declaration powers, the leaders of the general assembly engaged with the governor to discuss next steps.
“With the understanding that we work better together, the focus of the conversation between the governor and leaders of the general assembly started with how we would be granted an immediate seat at the table during times of crisis and review the extension of the emergency declaration which expires today.
“Moving forward, the general assembly will operate under the framework established with the recent constitutional changes approved by the voters on Tuesday, and will apply these changes to the governor’s renewal of the emergency declaration as we transition the state out of emergency status without jeopardizing federal dollars and to expedite the vaccine rollout.
“As part of this transition, the governor will be handing over specific information to the general assembly that has not been shared previously. These details are needed by the general assembly to take the necessary next steps to expedite the reopening of our state.
“We are committed to working with the governor to ensure the voice of the people is heard and restore liberty while preserving the fundamental principles of our democracy even during times of crisis.”