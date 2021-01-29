The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect from Sunday afternoon through late Monday night.
Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of more than seven inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph creating significant blowing and drifting snow.
The watch is in effect for central, northern and southern New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania, including Lower and Central Bucks County.
Travel could be very difficult with the hazardous conditions impacting the Monday evening commute.
Snow will develop west to east late Sunday and last through late Monday or early Tuesday. A period of wintry mix or rain could occur Sunday night and Monday morning, especially along and near the coast, before turning back to snow Monday afternoon.
The highest snowfall rates are most likely to occur late Monday.