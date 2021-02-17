A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for eastern Pennsylvania (including all of Bucks County), most of New Jersey, northern Delaware and a portion of northeast Maryland from 4 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19.
Snow is forecast to develop early Thursday morning, Feb. 18 and may become heavy at times through early Thursday afternoon (about 6 a.m. through 2 p.m.) when hourly snowfall rates up to one inch is possible. This is when road conditions would rapidly deteriorate and become hazardous, especially with temperatures below freezing.
Snowfall amounts along and south/east of I-95 will depend on how much mixing occurs. There are some indications that a longer period of sleet may occur within a zone across the area.
In Bucks County, forecasters are calling for between six and eight inches of snow in Central and Upper Bucks and four to six inches in Lower Bucks where the snow is expected to mix with sleet.
The bulk of the accumulating snow still looks to occur Thursday into Thursday night, with some lighter wintry precipitation lingering into Friday, Feb. 19.
In preparation for the storm, Bucks County municipalities have begun declaring snow emergencies. Here's the list so far:
Bedminster
In anticipation of yet another snow event, please remove your vehicles from the roadways Wednesday night, Feb. 17. Early cooperation allows for prompt treatment and clearance of the roads.
Bristol Borough
Once again, Bristol Borough Police is issuing a "Snow Emergency" for Mill Street and the 100 Block of Radcliffe Street. The streets will be posted Wednesday evening. Vehicles must removed prior to 11 p.m. Wednesday evening February 17, 2021. No parking will remain in affect through Thursday until the storm has ended and the road has been cleared. The Bristol Borough Police and Public Works Department appreciates the publics cooperation during this snow event.
Falls Township
Falls Township is declaring a SNOW EMERGENCY starting at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 18 through Friday, February 19 at 6:00 p.m.. Forecast is calling for snow starting in the early morning hours. Please move all vehicles, boats, trailers, etc. off the street onto your property. If you must drive, please give yourself plenty of time for travel and drive safely.
Lower Makefield
Lower Makefield Township has issued a Snow Emergency effective 12:00AM Thursday, February 18, 2021 until further notice. The Emergency Operations Center will also be in effect at 12:00AM, Thursday, February 18, 2021 until further notice. Anyone with true emergencies should call 911. All other issues, please contact the Emergency Operations Center at 215-493-4055. During the Snow Emergency, motorists should remain off the roadways and no vehicles will be parked on major highways or township roads. Residents should use caution if they must travel and clear snow from doorways of residences in the event of an emergency. In the event of power outages, the township will notify residents on locations of warming stations, comfort stations, and shelters.
Newtown Township
In accordance with Ordinance 91-0-11 and amended by Ordinance 93-0-4, Newtown Township is issuing a snow emergency effective at 6:00 AM on Thursday, February 18, 2021 until 6:00 PM on Friday, February 19, 2021. Under this emergency, "It shall be unlawful to park, or to allow to be parked, any motor vehicle on any road or street within the Township following deposit or accumulation of ice or snow of one (1) inch or greater, in depth, until the snow has been completely plowed for the full width of the cartway." Dependent upon conditions, the snow emergency may be extended.
Plumstead Township
Plumstead residents! Rumor has it, the township is going to be expecting some more snow tomorrow (Feb. 18, 2021). Please be mindful of township ordinances that are in place to make snow removal and snow maintenance go smoothly during these storms. The township appreciates everyone's cooperation during these snowy times.
Wrightstown Township
Wrightstown Township has declared a local disaster emergency from 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. During a snow emergency, it is unlawful at any time to place snow or ice onto a public road or street by using a snow plow, snow blower or other device. It is also unlawful for any person to obstruct the travel portion of any public road or street by any means, including parking or abandoning motor vehicles, trailers, machinery or other contrivance. Such vehicles will be subject to towing by police order.
Other Storm-Related News
Due to the projected inclement weather, Archdiocesan secondary schools in the City of Philadelphia will be on virtual flexible instruction tomorrow, Thursday, February 18, 2021. Students and parents should refer to their local school website for schedule information. Archdiocesan high schools in the suburban counties normally follow the decision of their corresponding local public school district and submit closure status independently. A communication specific to parochial elementary schools in the City of Philadelphia will be distributed separately.