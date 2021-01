While Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes when the Packers and Bears met just 35 days ago, Green Bay’s running game carried the night during that prime-time matchup. With 182 yards on the ground — only their Week 2 output against Detroit (259 yards), and their rushing numbers the last two weeks against Carolina (195 yards) and Tennessee (234 yards) have been greater this season — Rodgers admitted his job had been made infinitely easier that night.