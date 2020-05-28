STATE COLLEGE >> May will finish on a much cooler note following the recent stifling heat that enveloped the Northeast.
Millions across the northeastern United States will experience another round of weather whiplash this week as a sharp surge of cool air will wipe away the unseasonable heat that was ushered into the region over Memorial Day weekend.
Weather this May across the region has at times felt more like late winter or summer, with very few days of near-average temperatures. And days on which temperatures have fallen well below the normal mark have been far outpaced days with unseasonable warmth this spring. Average temperatures were 2 to 4 degrees below normal for the month as of Thursday.
Earlier this month, record cold gripped the eastern U.S. and lows plunged to freezing and below as some cities even set a record for the latest recorded snowfall.
The most recent spike in temperature has delivered the hottest conditions of the season so far to some areas with more than a dozen locations from Ohio to Pennsylvania and Vermont tying or smashing record highs on Tuesday alone. A few spots broke long-standing records set back in 1939, including Mansfield and Youngstown, Ohio, both of which recorded highs of 90 on Tuesday.
Wednesday brought about another record-breaking day across the Northeast. Notably, the all-time May record high of 93 in Burlington, Vermont, last set in 2017, was broken. Burlington soared to 95 on Wednesday and also broke the daily high temperature record in the process.
However, the heat will be fleeting. The most dramatic change to cooler conditions will be felt from the lower Great Lakes to the St. Lawrence Valley and the Appalachians this weekend. In this area, high temperatures in the 80s and 90s F will be swapped with highs in the 70s, 60s and even the upper 50s in some cases.
Average highs during late May and early June range from the upper 60s in northern New England and areas just across the border in Canada to the upper 70s to near 80 around the Chesapeake Bay.