DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Health Department on May 11 reported 82 new positive cases of COVID-19, and the deaths of 20 people who had the virus.
Forty-nine of the new cases are among residents of long-term care facilities, three are long-term care employees, eight were the result of community spread, eight caught the virus from someone in their household, four were infected at work, two are healthcare workers, and one is a prison inmate.
“While we continue to sympathize with the families of those who have lost loved ones, we remain on a positive and consistent track with regard to low numbers of community spread in Bucks County,” said Health Director Dr. David Damsker.
Workers doing contact tracing were unable to reach seven of the newly infected persons, but will make further attempts. The new cases pushed Bucks County’s total to 4,003 of whom 1,765 have been residents or employees of long-term care facilities.
Those who died included 11 men and nine women between the ages of 100 and 58. Seventeen of the 20 lived in long-term care facilities. A total of 332 Bucks County residents have died in the pandemic, 274 of them from long-term care facilities.
One hundred eighty-three coronavirus patients are hospitalized in Bucks, including 19 in critical condition and on ventilators. A total of 1,071 are confirmed to have recovered.
The county-owned Neshaminy Manor Nursing Home also issued a weekly update on its coronavirus testing, cases and deaths.
“We are saddened to report that 35 residents who tested positive for the virus have passed away since the pandemic began,” the facility reported today.
County officials recently conducted mass testing at Neshaminy Manor, resulting in 82 residents testing positive and 141 testing negative. Eight of those who tested positive have fully recovered, while “most of our other residents are slowly improving,” the facility reported.
Fifty-eight staff members at Neshaminy Manor have tested positive for COVID-19, 46 of whom have fully recovered. The others are still being monitored by the county health department.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com. An interactive Bucks County map showing numbers of active infections by municipality can be found here.