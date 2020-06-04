BUCKS COUNTY >> Bucks County officials said on Thursday they are looking forward to entering the yellow phase of Governor Tom Wolf’s reopening plan, but cautioned residents to continue to take precautions against the virus.
Health Director Dr. David Damsker, in an online press conference, announced that he has received confirmation from the Governor that the stay-at-home order will be lifted in Bucks County at midnight on Friday, June 5.
“As of midnight, Bucks County will be in yellow. We’re really happy about that,” said Damsker. “We put a lot of hard work in and cases are continuing to drop. We’ll get to the point where we have a few cases a day, but it’s still out there. And we don’t know who has it and who doesn’t have it. That’s why it’s so important to continue the masking and the social distancing that we’ve been talking about.”
Under the yellow phase, Damsker said about 98 percent of businesses will be allowed to reopen their doors at midnight. Restaurants also will be allowed to offer outside dining along with takeout and delivery services.
But gyms, hair salons, massage parlors, movie theatres and stores located inside malls with no direct outside access won’t be allowed to reopen under yellow.
Specific guidance for businesses wondering whether they can reopen is provided on the Bucks County government website at BucksCounty.org.
“It’s really good news,” said Damsker. “I think you’re going to see a lot more traffic. People are going to be out and about more and more. That’s the biggest difference you’ll see. If you need to do clothes shopping or go to your favorite store, you’ll be able to do that tomorrow.
“This is really good news for Bucks County and Bucks County businesses,” said Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo. "I am just super happy that we’re moving to yellow.
“But this is not a get out of jail free card for everybody,” he said. “The virus is still out there. We will have to keep on practicing the same safeguards – wearing masks, practicing our social distancing, washing our hands. We need to continue to do that because we want to get to green. And we want to get to green as quickly as possible. And the way we do that is everyone working together to keep the number of cases down.”
Commissioners Chairwoman Diane Ellis-Marseglia noted that "there's been a lot of loss in this county" over the past few months. "People lost their ability to go outside. People lost loved ones to COVID-19. There's been a loss in the faith of our safety and justice. And yesterday's storms showed us how vulnerable we are. I woiuld just ask that we all be kind to each other. Be soft with each other. Be gentle with each other, not just in person but on social media because we need to take care of each other."
According to Damsker, the county is approaching 5,000 cases of confirmed COVID-19, but said the overall numbers continue to drop. The overall situation in the county's nursing homes also continues to improve with decreasing cases and in the number of deaths.
“We do know there are many more cases than that,” noted Damsker of the 5,000 number. “Very interestingly, more than a third of those have recovered from COVID, meaning we contacted them, we’ve gone over their symptoms, we figured out everything we needed to know about them and we have released them from isolation."
Damsker said the county has met the 50 cases per 100,000 population metric established by the Pennsylvania Health Department for several days.
"We’re thrilled about that and we completely feel that we’re ready to go to yellow,” said Damsker. At the same time, he said everyone needs to remain vigilent.
“You’re not hearing much about coronavirus right now based on all the things that are going on in the country, but we are clearly still in a pandemic," said Damsker. "We still have a baseline number of cases in Bucks County. We have between 20 and 25 cases per day and I think that number is probably going to remain static for a little while, so no matter what anyone tells you there is still some coronavirus circulating in our community.
“It’s a low community spread number, but people working in health care, people working in large stores where there are a lot of people going in and out, there’s still going to be a chance of getting coronavirus. So we always want people to continue what they are doing,” he said.
If they do that, Damsker said he’s hoping Bucks County spends a very short time in yellow and can quickly move to green.
“The movement to green will be based on the successful navigation of yellow,” he explained. And yellow, he said, basically is to make sure that when people come out of their homes that there isn’t a large jump in cases. “That’s the most important part of yellow and we’re hoping to keep that (the number of new cases) down.
“We’re hoping that moving into yellow now we’re in the best possible situation to move forward,” Damsker continued. “We know our businesses have worked very hard to reopen following all the guidelines the governor put out. We feel strongly that we can do this and we can stop our cases from having a large spike. We’re excited to move forward."
And Damsker added, “If we can maintain our numbers where they are or in the same general ballpark, we should be able to move to green by the end of June,” he said. “It’s definitely a goal we can attain if everyone plays as a team together and does what they are supposed to do. We feel really good that we can be in green soon enough. And we thank everyone for all the efforts they made so far.”
Yellow Phase Work and Congregant Restrictions
- Telework Must Continue Where Feasible
- Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Business and Building Safety Orders
- Child Care May Open Complying with Guidance
- Congregate Care and Prison Restrictions in Place
- Schools may provide in-person instruction only in accordance with Department of Education guidance
Social Restrictions
- Stay-at-Home Order Lifted for Aggressive Mitigation
- Large Gatherings of More than 25 Prohibited
- In-Person Retail Allowable, Curbside and Delivery Preferable
- Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities and Personal Care Services (such as gyms, spas, hair salons, nail salons and other entities that provide massage therapy), and all Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters) Remain Closed
- Restaurants and Bars May Open Outdoor Dining, in Addition to Carry-Out and Delivery (effective 6/5/2020)