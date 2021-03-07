BENSALEM >> Mae Krier, Bucks County’s own Rosie the Riveter, rolled up her sleeve on Saturday for her COVID-19 vaccination.
Just like she did during World War II when she worked on the home front building aircraft bombers, she was there to set an example for others to follow.
“If a 95 year old ‘Rosie’ isn’t afraid to get her vaccination, why shouldn’t you?” she said. “If those of us from World War II can do it, everyone should be able to do it.
“When our country was attacked,” said Krier, remembering Pearl Harbor, “every man, woman and child dropped everything to help save it. It wasn’t my job or your job. It was our job.
“Today we are fighting a different kind of war - COVID-19. Again our country is asking us to help save it,” she said. “They are asking us to wear our face masks, keep the six feet distance and above all, get your vaccination. If we all do this, we can win this war also. Remember what Rosie says, ‘We can do it.’”
Krier was among 400 who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at a very busy Bensalem Pharmacy Saturday morning.
Outside, patients waited their turn in a fast moving line. Inside, members of the St. Mary Medical Center staff were busy administering the vaccine to patients as pharmacy operators, Aashka Patel and Kaushal Patel, handled logistics.
The pharmacy has been administering vaccines for the past few months, but Saturday was their most ambitious effort to date. Residents interested in finding out more can visit the pharmacy’s website at www.vippharmacyrx.com/
“It is our community obligation to make sure that everyone gets their vaccination,” said Aashka. “And we are so happy to have Mae here with us today. She’s done so much for our country that we wanted to do something for her. It’s a real honor to have her here with us.”
Moments later, Mae had received her shot and had joined Aashka and Kaushal Patel in making the signature “Rosie the Riveter” arm flex gesture, signifying female strength.
“I didn’t even feel it,” said Krier of the vaccination. “I’m so happy to get this shot. I’ve been waiting and it’s made me nervous. I encourage everyone to go out and do it because if we don’t wear our masks, if we don’t get the vaccine we’re never going to get over this virus. So please get your vaccination.”
Bensalem Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo stopped by to see his good friend, Mae, get her vaccine and to encourage everyone who is eligible to get their’s. He was also there to cheer on one of the township’s many small businesses.
“What you’ve done in your life is inspiring,” the mayor told Krier. “She’s an incredible lady. I’m happy to see that she’s getting her shot. It’s important for everyone to get their shot. And here at the Bensalem Pharmacy they are doing an incredible job. They are doing 400 today, which is marvelous. We’re grateful for them here in Bensalem.”
During World War II, Krier answered the nation’s call for help, going to work on the home front building B-17 and B-29 Bombers at the Boeing plant in Seattle, Washington.
“It’s the difference between night and day between what we did then and what they do today,” said Krier of the work taking place at Boeing. “It was a sad time, but a fun time. We were very dedicated to making sure we made all the equipment our fighting men needed.”
From 1940 to 1945, the percentage of women in the workforce jumped from 27 to nearly 37 percent. By the end of the war, nearly one out of every four married women worked outside the home.
These ‘Rosie the Riveters’ took positions across various industries, but the aviation industry saw the biggest increase of female workers – with more than 310,000 working in the aircraft industry in 1943, representing 65 percent of its workforce.
The U.S. Office of the War produced a variety of promotional materials during that time designed to convince women to enter into war production jobs as part of their patriotic duty. “Rosie the Riveter” was part of the campaign and became the symbol of women in the workforce during World War II.
In 1942, American artist J. Howard Miller created the now famous “We Can Do It” poster portraying a woman in a red bandana with her bent arm flexed, rolling up her shirtsleeve. The woman on the poster eventually became the image of “Rosie the Riveter.”
The U.S. Senate recently recognize these women with the passage of the Rosie the Riveter Congressional Gold Medal Act, which is awarding a Congressional Gold Medal to the women who answered the nation’s call to action during World War II and learned new skills, many building the vehicles, weaponry and ammunitions that were critical to the war effort.
Like she did during the war, Krier responded again to the nation’s call for help during the pandemic, this time hand-making more than 5,000 face masks for the cause.
And just last week she learned from her former employer, Boeing, that one of her masks would be making a journey into space on a mannequin named “Rosie.”
“Our American people are great,” she said. “I have boxes of letters and thank you’s for my masks.”