DOYLESTOWN >> New COVID-19 infections in Bucks County have dropped by 42 percent over the past month, posting a 28 percent decrease in the last week alone.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,143 new cases in the past week, compared to more than 1,960 reported a month ago. The seven-day average fell to 165 per day on Saturday, May 1 the lowest rate in six weeks.
The number of hospitalizations has also tumbled in recent weeks, with 72 COVID patients in Bucks County hospitals on May 1, down 28 percent from the previous week. Of those, four are on ventilators.
“Yesterday we had less than 100 positive cases in Bucks County. Right now there are less than 10 people in the ICU, and less than five on ventilators,” said Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department. “We are winning this fight.”
Deaths attributed to COVID, unfortunately, have not abated in recent weeks. The state reported 22 here last week, raising the total for April to 66. A total of 1,252 deaths have been reported in Bucks during the pandemic.
The mostly positive statistical news came as Bucks County’s vaccination efforts continued to make steady progress.
The county’s five mass vaccination sites administered more than 15,000 doses last week. Since mid-February, county-overseen sites have now given more than 110,000 shots of vaccine.
Vaccine providers throughout the county have now administered 431,217 total doses, enough to fully vaccinate 174,737 people and partially vaccinate another 98,219. The number of people who have received at least partial vaccinations in Bucks County is equivalent to 54 percent of the county's adult population.
“The difference between now and every other time we had a sizeable reduction in cases is that people are being vaccinated every day, reducing the pool of people where the virus can spread,” Damsker said. “Very soon we are going to put this in our rearview mirror.”
Statewide, 50.3 percent of Pennsylvanians have now received at least one dose of vaccine. That ranks the state 10th in the nation by percentage of population that has received first doses.
Statistics, charts, links to state health department data and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com