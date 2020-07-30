HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Hilltown Township Police rescued a horse after a fire broke out in a barn July 23 in the 1500 block of Hilltown Pike.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a large barn with heavy smoke and fire showing. People on scene immediately notified officers that a horse was still inside the burning barn.
Officer Matthew Reiss and Officer Kristian Hanus immediately entered the barn and managed to rescue the frightened animal with the assistance of a farm worker.
The Hilltown Fire Company and several other area companies arrived a short time later to find the building fully engulfed in flames. In total, fifteen fire companies and six EMS units from Bucks and Montgomery counties responded to the two-alarm blaze.
EMS tended to eight people who required medical attention at the scene. Four of the eight patients were transported to area hospitals. Both officers also received minor injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Bucks County Fire Marshal’s Office and Hilltown Police.