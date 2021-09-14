The Washington Crossing Toll-Supported Bridge between Bucks County, PA. and Mercer County, N.J. is scheduled to be closed in both directions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission announced today.
Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes while the bridge is out of service. The two closest river bridges are the Scudder Falls (I-295) Toll Bridge 2.5 miles to the south, and the New Hope-Lambertville Toll-Supported Bridge 6.9 miles to the north.
The closure is needed at Washington Crossing so commission maintenance personnel can repaint the yellow center line on the bridge’s open-grate steel deck.
The travel restriction is subject to change due to weather, emergencies, traffic, and staffing considerations.